Over 3,700 Leaving Cert students fail maths exam

MORE than 3,700 Irish secondary school students have failed their Leaving Cert mathematics exam.

More than 57,000 students all over the country opened up their much-anticipated Leaving Cert exams this morning.

According to the Irish Times, 3,700 of those look set to miss out on a place in a third-level course after failing their maths exam.

Failing maths makes it almost impossible to achieve a college course, as passing the subject is regarded as a basic entry requirement.

The majority of failures came at ordinary level, with just under 10% of students failing to reach the pass mark.

Just under 2% failed the higher level equivalent.

Following an overhaul of the grading system, last year saw a new high in students taking higher-level subjects.

Those who applied for college will not know whether they have secured their first-choice places until next Monday when offers through the CAO are made.

Elsewhere, a small number of students have achieved stellar results, with seven students securing top grades ( H1s or 90-100 per cent) across eight subjects.

Minister for Education Richard Bruton described the failure rate in ordinary level maths as a "concern" but offered words of encouragement to students.

“Students receiving your results today, I want you to know that there are more opportunities now than ever before, to help you achieve your ambitions in life.

“There are a number of pathways to further your education, whether you choose third level, a post-Leaving Cert course, or the apprenticeship and traineeship routes.

"While the maths failure rate at ordinary level is a source of concern, policymakers will be pleased at the record high in the numbers opting for higher-level maths."