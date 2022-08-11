5 super cool Irish beer cocktails to celebrate the end of summer with

SUMMERTIME IS made for long evenings spent enjoying good weather with a drink in hand.

And while the usual array of Irish beers and stouts on tap provide plenty in the way of choice, sometimes it's nice to get a little creative with your tipple of choice.

Thankfully the Irish Post is here to provide you with a handy list of five easy-to-make beer-based cocktails inspired by the Emerald Isle.

Featuring a few familiar Irish beers alongside some more unusual, summertime ingredients here are 5 super cool Irish beer cocktails to celebrate the end of summer.

5. Beermosa

Courtesy of Centro in Minneapolis

What you will need:

6 oz O’Hara’s Irish Wheat Beer

2 oz Cava

2 oz fresh squeeze grapefruit juice

How to make it:

Mix the beer and cava, insert grapefruit juice and mix.

4. Dressed Michelada

Courtesy of Jose Cuervo Especial

What you will need:

2 oz Jose Cuervo Especial Silver

.5 oz Cholula

.75 oz lime juice

.5 oz orange liqueur

1.5 oz Hop House Lager

Lime wedge

How to make it:

Add tequila, lime, Cholula, and orange liqueur to a shaker.

Shake until mixed.

Strain over ice into a pint glass and top with lager.

Garnish with lime wedge.

3. Sunshine Boilermaker

Courtesy of Sparkling Ice

What you will need:

1 can of Harp lager

1.5 oz. of bourbon

Sparkling Ice Lemon Lime

Lemon (garnish)

How to make it:

Pour the beer into a pint glass at an angle to eliminate head.

Add 1.5 oz. of bourbon.

Top with Sparkling Ice Lemon Lime.

Garnish with lemon wedge.

2. Beergarita

Courtesy of Tattersall Distilling in Minneapolis

What you will need:

1 oz. Tequila

1 oz. Tattersall Grapefruit Crema

.5 oz. Lime Juice

6 oz. Yardsman Lager

How to make it:

Combine the ingredients in a glass over ice.

Garnish with a lime wedge.

Salt the rim of the glass.

1. Authentic Michelada

Courtesy of Clamato

What you will need:

1 Key lime

4 oz. tomato juice

1 dash Worcestershire sauce

2 dashes habanero pepper sauce

1 12-oz. bottle of beer

Ice

1 lime wheel

Tajín seasoning

How to make it: