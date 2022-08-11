5 super cool Irish beer cocktails to celebrate the end of summer with

SUMMERTIME IS made for long evenings spent enjoying good weather with a drink in hand.
And while the usual array of Irish beers and stouts on tap provide plenty in the way of choice, sometimes it's nice to get a little creative with your tipple of choice.
Thankfully the Irish Post is here to provide you with a handy list of five easy-to-make beer-based cocktails inspired by the Emerald Isle.
Featuring a few familiar Irish beers alongside some more unusual, summertime ingredients here are 5 super cool Irish beer cocktails to celebrate the end of summer.
5. Beermosa
Courtesy of Centro in Minneapolis
What you will need:
- 6 oz O’Hara’s Irish Wheat Beer
- 2 oz Cava
- 2 oz fresh squeeze grapefruit juice
How to make it:
Mix the beer and cava, insert grapefruit juice and mix.
4. Dressed Michelada
Courtesy of Jose Cuervo Especial
What you will need:
- 2 oz Jose Cuervo Especial Silver
- .5 oz Cholula
- .75 oz lime juice
- .5 oz orange liqueur
- 1.5 oz Hop House Lager
- Lime wedge
How to make it:
- Add tequila, lime, Cholula, and orange liqueur to a shaker.
- Shake until mixed.
- Strain over ice into a pint glass and top with lager.
- Garnish with lime wedge.
3. Sunshine Boilermaker
Courtesy of Sparkling Ice
What you will need:
- 1 can of Harp lager
- 1.5 oz. of bourbon
- Sparkling Ice Lemon Lime
- Lemon (garnish)
How to make it:
- Pour the beer into a pint glass at an angle to eliminate head.
- Add 1.5 oz. of bourbon.
- Top with Sparkling Ice Lemon Lime.
- Garnish with lemon wedge.
2. Beergarita
Courtesy of Tattersall Distilling in Minneapolis
What you will need:
- 1 oz. Tequila
- 1 oz. Tattersall Grapefruit Crema
- .5 oz. Lime Juice
- 6 oz. Yardsman Lager
How to make it:
- Combine the ingredients in a glass over ice.
- Garnish with a lime wedge.
- Salt the rim of the glass.
1. Authentic Michelada
Courtesy of Clamato
What you will need:
- 1 Key lime
- 4 oz. tomato juice
- 1 dash Worcestershire sauce
- 2 dashes habanero pepper sauce
- 1 12-oz. bottle of beer
- Ice
- 1 lime wheel
- Tajín seasoning
How to make it:
- Run the lime across rim of the mug.
- Dip mug in Tajín to coat evenly.
- Add ice.
- Add lime juice, Worcestershire sauce, and habanero pepper sauce.
- Fill with Clamato and beer.
- Garnish with a lime wheel.