5 super cool Irish beer cocktails to celebrate the end of summer with
News

5 super cool Irish beer cocktails to celebrate the end of summer with

SUMMERTIME IS made for long evenings spent enjoying good weather with a drink in hand.

And while the usual array of Irish beers and stouts on tap provide plenty in the way of choice, sometimes it's nice to get a little creative with your tipple of choice.

Thankfully the Irish Post is here to provide you with a handy list of five easy-to-make beer-based cocktails inspired by the Emerald Isle.

Featuring a few familiar Irish beers alongside some more unusual, summertime ingredients here are 5 super cool Irish beer cocktails to celebrate the end of summer.

5. Beermosa

Courtesy of Centro in Minneapolis

What you will need:

  • 6 oz O’Hara’s Irish Wheat Beer
  • 2 oz Cava
  • 2 oz fresh squeeze grapefruit juice

How to make it:

Mix the beer and cava, insert grapefruit juice and mix.

The Beermosa

4. Dressed Michelada

Courtesy of Jose Cuervo Especial

What you will need:

  • 2 oz Jose Cuervo Especial Silver
  • .5 oz Cholula
  • .75 oz lime juice
  • .5 oz orange liqueur
  • 1.5 oz Hop House Lager
  • Lime wedge

How to make it:

  • Add tequila, lime, Cholula, and orange liqueur to a shaker.
  • Shake until mixed.
  • Strain over ice into a pint glass and top with lager.
  • Garnish with lime wedge.

3. Sunshine Boilermaker

Courtesy of Sparkling Ice

What you will need:

  • 1 can of Harp lager
  • 1.5 oz. of bourbon
  • Sparkling Ice Lemon Lime
  • Lemon (garnish)

How to make it:

  • Pour the beer into a pint glass at an angle to eliminate head.
  • Add 1.5 oz. of bourbon.
  • Top with Sparkling Ice Lemon Lime.
  • Garnish with lemon wedge.

The Beergarita

2. Beergarita

Courtesy of Tattersall Distilling in Minneapolis

What you will need:

  • 1 oz. Tequila
  • 1 oz. Tattersall Grapefruit Crema
  • .5 oz. Lime Juice
  • 6 oz. Yardsman Lager

How to make it:

  • Combine the ingredients in a glass over ice.
  • Garnish with a lime wedge.
  • Salt the rim of the glass.

 

1. Authentic Michelada

Courtesy of Clamato

What you will need:

  • 1 Key lime
  • 4 oz. tomato juice
  • 1 dash Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 dashes habanero pepper sauce
  • 1 12-oz. bottle of beer
  • Ice
  • 1 lime wheel
  • Tajín seasoning

How to make it:

  • Run the lime across rim of the mug.
  • Dip mug in Tajín to coat evenly.
  • Add ice.
  • Add lime juice, Worcestershire sauce, and habanero pepper sauce.
  • Fill with Clamato and beer.
  • Garnish with a lime wheel.

See More: Irish Beer, Irish Beer Cocktails, Irish Cocktail Recipes, Irish Cocktails

Related

Guinness claims 7 awards at World Beer Awards
News 2 years ago

Guinness claims 7 awards at World Beer Awards

By: Harry Brent

Guinness goes green as iconic Irish stout removes all plastic from packaging
News 3 years ago

Guinness goes green as iconic Irish stout removes all plastic from packaging

By: Aidan Lonergan

Significant historical archive of Irish who rebuilt Britain after WWII to open at LIC
News 1 hour ago

Significant historical archive of Irish who rebuilt Britain after WWII to open at LIC

By: Catriona Gray

Latest

Jamaican Guinness Punch: How to make the sweet and boozy cocktail that is perfect for to weather
Food & Drink 1 hour ago

Jamaican Guinness Punch: How to make the sweet and boozy cocktail that is perfect for to weather

By: Irish Post

Manchester to host piping for peace festival
Entertainment 1 hour ago

Manchester to host piping for peace festival

By: Grainne Conroy

Irish artists and muscians we are still proud of in 2022
Entertainment 2 hours ago

Irish artists and muscians we are still proud of in 2022

By: irishpost

Revealed - Why the Irish are the most fair-skinned people in the world
Life & Style 2 hours ago

Revealed - Why the Irish are the most fair-skinned people in the world

By: Irish Post

The incredible story of ‘Durable’ Mike Malloy - a Donegal man living in New York who simply refused to die
Life & Style 2 hours ago

The incredible story of ‘Durable’ Mike Malloy - a Donegal man living in New York who simply refused to die

By: Irish Post