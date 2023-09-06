'A friend to everyone': Thousands attend Castlederg vigil for Conor Browne

THOUSANDS of people have attended a vigil in Castlederg in memory of Conor Browne, who was fatally stabbed in the town at the weekend.

Crowds gathered in the Diamond in the Co. Tyrone town to hear parish priest Fr Paul Fraser convey the shock felt among the community at the tragedy.

However, in a touching tribute to the 28-year-old, Fr Fraser said the world was 'a better place because Conor Browne was in it'.

The vigil was also held 'to send a message of love and support' to the family of Mr Browne, who was the youngest of five siblings.

'Enthusiasm for life'

Father-of-one Mr Browne was stabbed outside a pub in the Main Street area of Castlederg in early hours of Saturday.

He was taken to hospital in Belfast but sadly died from his injuries on Monday.

"The outpouring of grief that has been evident in our community over these past couple of days bear witness to how much Conor Browne was loved," said Fr Fraser.

He added: "Conor was a friend everyone and we want his friends to remember Conor and his smile.

"That hopefully will help them over the pain of what they witnessed here on Saturday morning."

Fr Fraser said that the impact Mr Browne had on the world and those around him could help those mourning his loss.

"The world and our community is a better place because Conor Browne was in it, with all his gifts and his enthusiasm for life," he said.

"Hopefully we can draw from his strength and help those who are feeling overwhelmed with grief tonight.

"If grief is the price we pay for love, then only love can help us to bear the grief and to continue to live life to the full, so indeed, let us love one another."

Explaining that the town had been overwhelmed by the tragedy, Fr Fraser said that the community was 'shocked indeed that such a thing can happen in our wee town, but happen it did'.

He added: "We know this is not our town, we know this is not our people and this is not who we are.

"This evening we gather as aa community united, as a community of hope and faith and we believe that God will indeed take care of us and most especially take care of Conor's family at this time."

A minute's silence was held before one of Mr Browne's favourite songs — Fast Car by Luke Combs — was played at the end of the vigil.

Charged

Earlier on Wednesday, two men appeared at Dungannon Magistrates' Court charged with Mr Browne's murder.

Jeffrey Bustard, 27, of Drumlegagh Church Road in Newtownstewart was granted bail under strict conditions.

He is due to appear in court again on September 28.

Adam Acheson, 28, of Baron Square Court in Drumquin was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon and was remanded into custody until September 12.