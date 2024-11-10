Police name man who died in Co. Tyrone collision

POLICE have named a man who died in a collision in Co. Tyrone this morning as 29-year-old Eoin Lynch from Castlederg.

The single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a white-coloured Toyota Land Cruiser occurred in the Orchard Road area of Strabane at around 7.40pm.

"A man, who was inside the vehicle, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene," said Inspector Cherith Adair from the PSNI's Collision Investigation Unit.

"He has been named as 29-year-old Eoin Lynch from the Castlederg area.

"The Orchard Road, which was closed for a large part of Sunday, has since re-opened to traffic."

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Police have appealed to anyone with any information, or who may have dash-cam footage from the area at the time of the incident, to contact investigators on 101, quoting reference 396 of November 10.