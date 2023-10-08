Co. Tyrone man jailed over attempted murder of police office in 'nightmarish' bomb attack

A MAN from Co. Tyrone has been jailed in connection with the attempted murder of a Catholic PSNI officer in a 2008 bomb attack.

At Belfast Crown Court on Friday, 46-year-old Omagh man Gavin Coyle was sentenced to six years, two-thirds of which will be served in custody.

He had previously pleaded guilty to membership of a proscribed organisation, namely the Real IRA, and also to providing property to be used for the purpose of terrorism.

"This was a cowardly, calculated and cold-blooded attack, carried out with one aim: to take the life of a police officer," said Detective Inspector Hazel Miller.

"No one should ever have to experience such a cruel ordeal, the lasting impact of which isn't just felt by the victim, but by family and loved ones too."

Explosion

The attack, which caused serious injuries to the officer, took place on Monday, May 12, 2008 near Castlederg, Co. Tyrone.

Shortly after he set off in his car for night duty, a bomb that had been placed underneath his vehicle exploded.

The officer managed to bring the car to a stop and get out before collapsing at the side of the road as the vehicle went up in flames.

Members of the public came to his aid before he was taken to hospital.

He had initial surgery for deep puncture wounds and lacerations in the muscles of his leg, followed by a further operation and subsequent plastic surgery.

The Real IRA later claimed responsibility for the attack.

'Nightmarish attack'

Speaking after the sentencing, DI Miller praised those who helped the victim in the wake of the attack.

"Gavin Coyle accepts that he was a member of the IRA and that he provided his car to others knowing it would be used for the purpose of terrorism," she said.

"Our officers are committed to keeping people safe. Their dedication, and indeed the actions of those members of the public who ran to help, are in stark contrast to those intent on harming and killing.

"I'm keen to extend a sincere thank you to those who were first on the scene — members of the public, paramedics and officers.

"And I'd also like to acknowledge the subsequent tremendous support from surgeons, doctors and nurses."

She added: "Today, Coyle has been held accountable for his role in this nightmarish attack.

"We will continue to robustly investigate and disrupt the criminal and terrorist activities of those who bring violence to our doorsteps."