'Terrible tragedy': Two friends who died in Co. Donegal collision are named locally

TWO men who died in a road traffic collision in Co. Donegal have been named locally.

The pair, both aged in their 30s, were fatally injured when their car was involved in a collision with a second vehicle on the N15 at Liscooley at around 10pm on Friday night.

The two men have been named as friends Gordy Galbraith and Ryan Glenn, who are understood to be from the Castlederg area of Co. Tyrone.

Three occupants of the second vehicle were injured in the collision.

A woman and a man, both in their 70s, were taken to Letterkenny Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

A woman in her 30s was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

'Devastating news'

Maolíosa McHugh, Sinn Féin MLA for West Tyrone, said the Castlederg community was in shock at the 'terrible tragedy'.

"People in the area were devastated to wake up this morning to this tragic news," he said on Saturday.

"I wish to extend my deepest sympathy to the families of Gordy Galbraith and of Ryan Glenn who have been plunged into grief as a result of this tragedy.

"My thoughts and prayers are also with the three people injured and I hope they make a full recovery.

"I want to commend the emergency services who attended and assisted at the scene of the terrible tragedy."

Party colleague Councillor Gary Doherty, who represents Lifford-Stranorloar on Donegal County Council, also expressed his shock at the news.

"We woke to the most devastating news this morning that last night's collision in Liscooley has resulted in the deaths of two men," he posted on social media.

"The thoughts and prayers of everybody in our area are with the families involved and with those who were injured."

Football club Dergview, where Mr Galbraith was a former player, also paid tribute to the two men.

"The club would like to extend its deepest sympathies to the Galbraith family on the tragic death of Gordy and to the Glenn family on the death of Ryan," they posted on Facebook.

"Gordy was a past player of the club at both youth and senior level and his two sons are currently playing with our Youth Academy.

"Our thoughts and prayers are also with the others involved in the accident."

Appeal

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time of the collision to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact (074) 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.