A new Sky show with Gary Neville, Roy Keane, and Jamie Carragher called 'The Overlap' will be screened on Sky Max this summer

THE EXTREMELY POPULAR SPORTS YOUTUBE SERIES 'The Overlap' will get its own TV slot this summer.  

The sports debate and chat show presented by Gary Neville has grown from strength to strength over the years, with the likes of Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher offering insight to all the Premier League teams. 

Since launching in April 2021, Gary Neville’s The Overlap has topped an astonishing 64 million views, one billion impressions and now boasts 473,000 subscribers. 

The channel features exclusive interviews with some of world sport’s biggest stars who talk openly about the highs and lows of their careers, the triumphs and challenges of reaching the top of elite sport as well as sharing many hilarious anecdotes. 

The gang will soon head on the road across major cities in England and Ireland for Sky Max in a four-part series 

The trio will be joined again by some big-name football stars in London, Liverpool, Manchester and Dublin, but the producers have also hinted that they there will more cities added further down the line.  

Former United player Gary said: “With Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher for company, we’ve got great live events lined up for London, Liverpool, Manchester and Dublin.” 

The Overlap is produced for Sky by Neville’s Buzz 16, which also makes Micah Richards: Tackling Racism for Sky Documentaries. Filming will start next month, and show will air later this year. 

Before that Irish fans of the show can see the show live in Dublin. The Overlap' is coming to Dublin's 3Arena on Thursday, March 23rd. 

Tickets for the 3Arena gig can be found here 

