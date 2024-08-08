‘A truly great young man’: Teen killed in Kildare collision named

TRIBUTES have been paid to a young man who was killed when the car we was driving was involved in a single vehicle collision in Kildare.

Jamie Branagan was the sole occupant of the car, which was involved in an incident on the Clane Road (R403) in Celbridge at around 10.30pm on Tuesday, August 6.

The 19-year-old, who lived in Oldtown Mill in Celbridge, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Confirming his death “following an accident” his family said: “Jamie will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Joe and Sabrina, brother Killian, grandfathers Jimmy and Barney, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, work colleagues in the ESB, neighbours and a large circle of friends.”

Friends have paid tribute to Mr Branagan, who was training to be an electrician, this week.

“He was a brilliant worker and an absolute pleasure to be around each day, always joking and smiling, and always looking to help,” Danny Callaghan said, adding: “He will be sadly missed.”

Michael Curran said: “Jamie was a breath of life, always joking and laughing.

“A man that was younger than me but still managed to teach me a lot about life.

“Rest in peace Jamie, I’ll see you again.”

Mr Branagan will be laid to rest in his hometown next week.

His funeral Mass takes place at St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge at 11am on Monday, August 12, followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetery.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make the footage available to investigators.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.