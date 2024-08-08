‘A truly great young man’: Teen killed in Kildare collision named
News

‘A truly great young man’: Teen killed in Kildare collision named

TRIBUTES have been paid to a young man who was killed when the car we was driving was involved in a single vehicle collision in Kildare.

Jamie Branagan was the sole occupant of the car, which was involved in an incident on the Clane Road (R403) in Celbridge at around 10.30pm on Tuesday, August 6.

The 19-year-old, who lived in Oldtown Mill in Celbridge, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Confirming his death “following an accident” his family said: “Jamie will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Joe and Sabrina, brother Killian, grandfathers Jimmy and Barney, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, work colleagues in the ESB, neighbours and a large circle of friends.”

Jamie Branagan died in a collision in Kildare (Pic: Branagan family)

Friends have paid tribute to Mr Branagan, who was training to be an electrician, this week.

“He was a brilliant worker and an absolute pleasure to be around each day, always joking and smiling, and always looking to help,” Danny Callaghan said, adding: “He will be sadly missed.”

Michael Curran said: “Jamie was a breath of life, always joking and laughing.

“A man that was younger than me but still managed to teach me a lot about life.

“Rest in peace Jamie, I’ll see you again.”

Mr Branagan will be laid to rest in his hometown next week.

His funeral Mass takes place at St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge at 11am on Monday, August 12, followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetery.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make the footage available to investigators.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

See More: Kildare

Related

Teenager dies in collision in Co. Kildare
News 1 day ago

Teenager dies in collision in Co. Kildare

By: Gerard Donaghy

Arrest following death of man in Co. Kildare on Sunday
News 2 months ago

Arrest following death of man in Co. Kildare on Sunday

By: Gerard Donaghy

Victim named after body found in house in Kildare
News 3 months ago

Victim named after body found in house in Kildare

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Dangerous driver jailed after causing death of Irishman in hit-and-run
News 23 hours ago

Dangerous driver jailed after causing death of Irishman in hit-and-run

By: Gerard Donaghy

Wife of Conservative councillor arrested on suspicion of inciting racial hatred
News 1 day ago

Wife of Conservative councillor arrested on suspicion of inciting racial hatred

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí concerned for welfare of man missing from Dublin for more than two weeks
News 1 day ago

Gardaí concerned for welfare of man missing from Dublin for more than two weeks

By: Gerard Donaghy

Youth injured in hate crime as shop in West Belfast attacked
News 1 day ago

Youth injured in hate crime as shop in West Belfast attacked

By: Gerard Donaghy

Three men arrested in Belfast after further disorder on Tuesday night
News 1 day ago

Three men arrested in Belfast after further disorder on Tuesday night

By: Gerard Donaghy