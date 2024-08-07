Teenager dies in collision in Co. Kildare

A TEENAGER has died after a car was involved in a single-vehicle collision in Co. Kildare.

The incident happened on the Clane Road (R403) in Celbridge at around 10.30pm last night.

"The driver and sole occupant of the car, an adult male (teens), was fatally injured," read a garda statement.

The local coroner has been notified and arrangements are being made for a post-mortem examination to take place.

The road remained closed this morning to allow for an examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make the footage available to investigators.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.