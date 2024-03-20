Actor Emmet Bergin, star of hit Irish drama series Glenroe, passes away

ACTOR Emmet Bergin, best known for playing Dick Moran in Irish drama series Glenroe, has passed away.

Bergin's daughter confirmed the news in a statement to RTÉ, saying he had died unexpectedly at home on Friday following a recent short stay in hospital.

Bergin, the son of trade union official and Labour Party senator Patrick Bergin, starred in Glenroe throughout the hit RTÉ show's entire run from 1983 until 2001.

Later, he had guest appearances in other TV series including The Clinic, Wycliffe and Soldier Soldier.

Bergin was also a familiar face on the big screen, from an early uncredited role in Ryan's Daughter to playing the knight Ulfius in John Boorman's 1981 fantasy epic, Excalibur.

In 2003, he appeared alongside Excalibur co-star Ciarán Hinds and actress Cate Blanchett in Joel Schumacher's biographical crime film Veronica Guerin, playing newspaper editor Aengus Fanning.

A prolific stage actor, he appeared in dozens of Abbey Theatre productions, including playing McCann in a 1976 production of Harold Pinter's The Birthday Party.

He also appeared in several Shakespeare and Sean O'Casey productions at the Abbey, with his final stage role at the theatre coming in a 2006 production of Sam Shepard's True West.

In a statement, the theatre announced it would pay tribute to the actor from its stages on Wednesday night.

"The Abbey Theatre is deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Emmet Bergin, a friend and colleague of long standing at the Abbey Theatre," read the statement.

"Emmet is fondly remembered by many as Dick Byrne in RTÉ’s the long running series Glenroe from 1983 to 2001.

"However, his long association with the Abbey Theatre stretches from 1971 to 2006."

Bergin's brother and fellow actor Patrick Bergin also paid a moving tribute to the late actor.

Writing on social media, the Sleeping with the Enemy star posted: "Sharing the sad passing of our brother Emmet who was an inspiration and a great man.

"Love you Emmet. RIP."