Actor John C Reilly to be international guest of honour at Dublin St Patrick's Day parade
News

Actor John C Reilly to be international guest of honour at Dublin St Patrick's Day parade

IRISH AMERICAN actor, musician, producer and confirmed Hibernophile John C. Reilly will be the International Guest of Honour at this year's national St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The fifth of six children, John grew up in an Irish-Lithuanian household in Southwest Chicago, in a predominantly Irish neighbourhood. John’s paternal great grandfather, along with various other family members, emigrated in the early 1900s from Ireland and set about building a life in Chicago.

John has gone on to star in some of the world’s best loved blockbuster movies including Step Brothers (Dale), Stan & Ollie (Oliver Hardy), Kong: Skull Island (Hank Marlow), Chicago (Amos Hart), Gangs of New York (Happy Jack) and numerous others.

He is currently playing the lead role of Jerry Buss, owner of the Los Angeles Lakers Basketball team, in the new HBO mini-series Winning Time – The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, from renowned director Adam McKay.

Speaking of his role as International Guest of Honour, John C. Reilly said:

"I am so excited to have been chosen as the International Guest of Honour for Dublin’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade this year! It’s been a long time since we have all been able to celebrate life together and I can’t think of a better place to do it than Ireland.

"I’m honoured to be part of the celebration of the rich history of Ireland with all of the good people in Dublin. A great day for hope and a great day for the Irish and the Irish at heart. See you there!"

Anna McGowan, Interim Director at St. Patrick’s Festival said:

"We are incredibly excited that John C. Reilly can make the journey to Dublin to take part in the national St. Patrick’s Day Parade. John has proudly and consistently worn his Irish roots with pride on the world stage. His family story is that of millions of our diaspora across the world and we look forward to welcoming him home."

John will appear in the national St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin on March 17th, alongside Grand Marshal’s Paralympic gold medal swimmer Ellen Keane and Olympic gold medal boxer Kellie Harrington. The Parade commences at 12 midday and runs from Parnell Square to Cuffe St/Kevin St junction, for approximately two hours, and promises to be the biggest, most spectacular parade ever produced on the streets of Dublin. For those who cannot attend in person, the Parade will be broadcast on RTÉ One and can be watched across the world on the RTÉ Player.

See More: Dublin, John C Reilly, St Patrick's Day

Related

Bonds between Ireland and UK "as strong as ever" despite political circumstances
News 1 day ago

Bonds between Ireland and UK "as strong as ever" despite political circumstances

By: Connell McHugh

Russian embassy in Dublin could soon be located on 'Independent Ukraine Road' if name-change supported by residents
News 4 days ago

Russian embassy in Dublin could soon be located on 'Independent Ukraine Road' if name-change supported by residents

By: Connell McHugh

Dublin-based emergency assistance firm sets up at Ukraine border
News 6 days ago

Dublin-based emergency assistance firm sets up at Ukraine border

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

How to pick a winner at Cheltenham and bash the bookies - 7 key tips from a racing expert
Sport 35 minutes ago

How to pick a winner at Cheltenham and bash the bookies - 7 key tips from a racing expert

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ireland to send additional support to Ukraine, including body armour and meals
News 2 hours ago

Ireland to send additional support to Ukraine, including body armour and meals

By: Connell McHugh

Keir Starmer reflects on UK-Irish relations at London Irish Centre
News 2 hours ago

Keir Starmer reflects on UK-Irish relations at London Irish Centre

By: Connell McHugh

Celtic have drawn Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-finals
Sport 3 hours ago

Celtic have drawn Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-finals

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Downing Street tell Chelsea fans to stop ‘inappropriate’ Abramovich chants
Sport 20 hours ago

Downing Street tell Chelsea fans to stop ‘inappropriate’ Abramovich chants

By: Conor O'Donoghue