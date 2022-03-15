Actor John C Reilly to be international guest of honour at Dublin St Patrick's Day parade

IRISH AMERICAN actor, musician, producer and confirmed Hibernophile John C. Reilly will be the International Guest of Honour at this year's national St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The fifth of six children, John grew up in an Irish-Lithuanian household in Southwest Chicago, in a predominantly Irish neighbourhood. John’s paternal great grandfather, along with various other family members, emigrated in the early 1900s from Ireland and set about building a life in Chicago.

John has gone on to star in some of the world’s best loved blockbuster movies including Step Brothers (Dale), Stan & Ollie (Oliver Hardy), Kong: Skull Island (Hank Marlow), Chicago (Amos Hart), Gangs of New York (Happy Jack) and numerous others.

He is currently playing the lead role of Jerry Buss, owner of the Los Angeles Lakers Basketball team, in the new HBO mini-series Winning Time – The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, from renowned director Adam McKay.

Speaking of his role as International Guest of Honour, John C. Reilly said:

"I am so excited to have been chosen as the International Guest of Honour for Dublin’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade this year! It’s been a long time since we have all been able to celebrate life together and I can’t think of a better place to do it than Ireland.

"I’m honoured to be part of the celebration of the rich history of Ireland with all of the good people in Dublin. A great day for hope and a great day for the Irish and the Irish at heart. See you there!"

Anna McGowan, Interim Director at St. Patrick’s Festival said:

"We are incredibly excited that John C. Reilly can make the journey to Dublin to take part in the national St. Patrick’s Day Parade. John has proudly and consistently worn his Irish roots with pride on the world stage. His family story is that of millions of our diaspora across the world and we look forward to welcoming him home."

John will appear in the national St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin on March 17th, alongside Grand Marshal’s Paralympic gold medal swimmer Ellen Keane and Olympic gold medal boxer Kellie Harrington. The Parade commences at 12 midday and runs from Parnell Square to Cuffe St/Kevin St junction, for approximately two hours, and promises to be the biggest, most spectacular parade ever produced on the streets of Dublin. For those who cannot attend in person, the Parade will be broadcast on RTÉ One and can be watched across the world on the RTÉ Player.