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Ireland’s most popular tourist sites revealed
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Ireland’s most popular tourist sites revealed

THE most popular heritage sites in Ireland have been revealed – with an historic Dublin location taking the number one spot.

Dublin Castle remains the most popular ticketed heritage site in Ireland according to the 2025 visitor figures compiled by the Office of Public Works (OPW).

Released this week the results show Dublin Castle, in the city’s Dame Street area, was the most visited of all the OPW sites across the country last year.

This was followed by Kilkenny Castle, the Rock of Cashel, Kilmainham Gaol, and the Phoenix Park Visitor Centre.

Dublin Castle was the most visited heritage spot in Ireland in 2025

The figures also show a rise in the number of visitors to a range of other heriage sites, including Emo Court in Co. Laois, Sligo Abbey in Co Sligo, Brú na Bóinne in Co. Meath and the Blasket Visitor Centre in Co. Kerry.

There was a significant increase in the number of visitors to Corlea Trackway, which boasts the remains of an iron age road dating back to 148bc, in Co. Longford.

OPW officials believe the 13 per cent increase in numbers was due to more families visiting the site as part of their holiday to the nearby Center Parcs.

Corlea Trackway visitor centre has seen an increase in visitors

"The 2025 visitor data is a testament to the enduring appeal of our national heritage. From historic houses to ancient monuments - the continued investment by the State in our rich and unique heritage portfolio is essential for the safeguarding and preservation of our built heritage,” Kevin Moran, Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, said as the figures were released this week.

“Seeing the regional growth in places like Sligo Abbey and Corlea Trackway is heartening,” he added “we are fortunate to have such incredible landmarks across the country.

Sligo Abbey is also a popular choice for visitors

“The OPW works hard to conserve and protect them, and present them to public.

“These sites are not just monuments; they are the heartbeat of regional tourism and vital to our local economies. It is encouraging to see so many people, both from home and abroad, connecting with the stories that shaped Ireland."

A total of 13.4m visitors visited OPW heritage sites across Irealnd in 2025.

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See More: Corlea Trackway, Dublin Castle, Heritage Spots, Ireland, OPW, Tourist

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