Several Co. Carlow schools close following email threat

SEVERAL schools in Co. Carlow have closed their doors today after receiving a threatening email.

Three schools have reportedly closed as a precaution after either receiving an email or being aware of such messages being sent to other schools in the county.

One of the schools that opted to close contacted parents and guardians to say a number of schools in Carlow had received 'a worrying threat to the safety of the school community'.

Other schools that have received such emails or are aware of the threats are remaining open — some after consulting with gardaí — but have taken additional security measures.

Gardaí said they were aware of 'a communication that has been sent to a number of educational establishments in Co. Carlow'.

"Gardaí are currently assessing the contents and credibility of that communication," added a statement.

"Senior garda leadership have opened communication with the affected educational establishments."

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