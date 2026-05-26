Irish Post Shop
Locations confirmed for four new ‘teenager spaces’ set to be constructed across Ireland
News

Locations confirmed for four new ‘teenager spaces’ set to be constructed across Ireland

THE locations of four new recreational spaces for teenagers which are due to be constructed across Ireland have been revealed.

The Government has allocated €400k in funding to create the new spaces, which will be specifically designed with teenagers in mind.

“The four projects will provide safe, attractive places for young people to meet friends, spend time outdoors and engage in unstructured play and recreation,” a government spokesperson confrimed this week as the funding was announced.

An artist's impression of how the spaces might like (Pic: Gov.ie)

“The projects include sheltered areas for all-weather use with comfortable seating, appropriate lighting, and accessible design,” they added.

Minister for Children, Disability and Equality Norma Foley has confirmed that the spaces will be created in counties Longford, Mayo, Westmeath and Waterford, with each project receiving €100k in funding.

"I am delighted to announce four new teenage specific recreational spaces under the ‘Making Spaces for and with Teenagers Initiative’,” Minister Foley said.

“This will provide our young people with opportunities to meet and spent time together in a place they can call their own,” she added.

“There are innovative features such as music speakers, work-out equipment, football tables, table tennis tables, an in-ground trampoline suitable for wheelchairs and even designs suitable for parkour movements.”

The Minister explained: “Young people have played a key role in the development and evaluation of these recreational spaces.

“That is as it should be. It is wonderful to see this project grow and expand to more areas around Ireland.”

In Longford, the ESPACE project will be an inclusive and accessible outdoor space at the front of the Green in Edgeworthstown, Longford.

Key features will include sheltered areas for all-weather use, comfortable seating, appropriate lighting, and accessible design.

Physical activity elements, such as low-impact exercise equipment, will also be included to support wellbeing.

In Westmeath, Teen Zone @ Athlone RSC Fitness Park will be a dedicated outdoor Space for teenagers, supporting both physical activity and mental wellbeing.

Teen Space in Carrickphierish Recreation Park in Waterford City will deliver the first dedicated Teenage Hangout Space in County Waterford.

In Mayo, Friary Grounds Teen Zone in Ballyhaunis will provide an area for teens to “congregate and shelter, the provision to play music, an opportunity to play table tennis, durable surfacing and passive lighting”.

Census figures show there are almost 500,000 children aged between 12-18 living in Ireland.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Ireland, Teenagers

Related
News 1 week ago

'Ireland’s most traumatic event’: Taoiseach reflects on impact of the Famine

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 week ago

UK’s dementia missing persons scheme adopted in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 week ago

Fines for littering and dog fouling rise to €250 this year

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 9 hours ago

Woman arrested in connection with Kyran Durnin murder investigation

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Co. Cavan man dies in collision in Co. Fermanagh

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 2 days ago

Jobs boost as healthcare technology firm Medtronic establishes software hub in Galway

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Man arrested in Ireland in connection with grooming gang investigation in Britain

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Five injured in Co. Antrim collision while pedestrian sustains life-changing injuries in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sport 2 days ago

'A true giant of Ulster football': Tributes paid after Tyrone great Frank McGuigan passes away

By: Gerard Donaghy