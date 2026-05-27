Boy critical after getting into difficulty while swimming in Co. Monaghan

A TEENAGE boy is in a critical condition in hospital after getting into difficulty while swimming in Co. Monaghan.

The incident occurred at Emy Lough in Emyvale at around 5pm on Monday.

Gardaí and other emergency services responded to the report and medical assistance was provided at the scene.

The teenager was airlifted to the Mater Misercordiae University Hospital in Dublin, where his condition is described as critical.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the incident at Emy Lough in which a young man has been seriously injured," said Fine Gael councillor Pauric Clerkin.

"My thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and friends at this extremely difficult time."

The incident follows the death of a 15-year-old girl at a beach in Co. Dublin on Sunday.

Abbie Carmody-Pepper went missing after entering the water at Burrow Beach in Sutton, with her body later recovered by the Coast Guard.

She is due to be laid to rest on Friday.

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