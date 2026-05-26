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Upgrade to Dublin Airport’s security checks set to improve passenger flow
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Upgrade to Dublin Airport’s security checks set to improve passenger flow

PASSENGER flow at Dublin Airport is set to be improved this summer thanks to an upgrade of the site’s electronic passport control gates.

Some 25 new and upgraded eGates have been installed at the airport this week, which are set to “improve passenger flow, strengthen security measures and support increasing passenger numbers at Ireland’s busiest airport” a government spokesperson confirmed.

Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration, Jim O’Callaghan and the Minister for State, Colm Brophy attended the launch of the new machines.

“This investment is about ensuring that Ireland’s main international gateway continues to meet the needs of a modern, growing and internationally connected country,” Minister O’Callaghan said.

“Dublin Airport welcomed more than 18 million arriving passengers last year, and it is essential that our infrastructure keeps pace with that growth,” he added.

“These upgraded eGates will help create a smoother and more efficient arrivals experience for passengers while continuing to maintain strong and effective border management.”

Minister O’Callaghan’s department has signed a contract with supplier Vision Box / Amadeus to install the new and upgraded eGates.

“The upgraded system includes improved facial comparison technology, enhanced impostor detection measures, a new two-step verification process and the introduction of ID card reader functionality for eligible passengers from participating countries,” the department spokesperson confirmed.

“The new eGates have a number of important operational and security improvements, including enhanced facial comparison technology, stronger impostor detection measures and improved verification processes,” Minister Brophy added.

“They also allow eligible passengers to use their ID cards.”

He added: “The upgraded system will help staff manage increasing passenger volumes safely and efficiently while continuing to maintain high security standards.”

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See More: Dublin Airport, EGates, Security

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