Man who hid in North using fake ID is extradited to Demark to stand trial for murder

A MAN who used a fake identity to try to evade justice has been extradited from Northern Ireland to Denmark to stand trial for murder and possession of a firearm.

The 33-year-old was arrested by police in south Belfast on September 16, 2024 on a Danish extradition warrant.

He was held in prison following his arrest until he was returned to Denmark on Tuesday.

The offences he is charged with occurred in the Aarhus area on March 8, 2022.

Sergeant Davey from the PSNI's International Policing Unit said the extradition 'will no doubt be a significant step forward in this murder investigation'.

"In this case we worked closely with Detectives from the East Jutland Police to locate, arrest and extradite this fugitive," he added.

"This man tried to hide in Northern Ireland using a false identity but he was identified, located, arrested and now extradited to face justice.

"Our message is clear. Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted person trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their previous actions.

"We will relentlessly pursue all those attempting to evade justice."

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