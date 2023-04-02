AK-47 rifle and drugs seized during search in Dublin
News

AK-47 rifle and drugs seized during search in Dublin

An AK-47 and cannabis seized by gardaí on Friday (Image: An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ have seized drugs and a firearm following a search in the Finglas area of Dublin on Friday.

An AK-47 rifle was located at the scene, along with cannabis valued at approximately €12,000.

The firearm and drugs are due to be sent for analysis at the Garda Ballistics Unit and Forensic Science Ireland respectively.

Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing.

Friday's seizure follows a similar discovery in the Finglas area earlier this week.

Suspected firearms and drugs discovered by gardaí in Finglas on Monday (Image: An Garda Síochána)

On Monday, gardaí seized three suspected firearms, ammunition and approximately €177,000 of suspected drugs during a search of vacant wasteland in the area.

The suspected firearms included a Scorpion Machine Pistol with magazine clip, ammunition and silencer, a RAK 63 Machine Pistol and magazine clip and a Sig Saur Pistol with ammunition.

Suspected cocaine with an estimated value of approximately €92,000 and suspected cannabis with an estimated value of approximately €85,000 was also seized.

