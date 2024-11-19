Algae issues and the future of Lough Neagh raised in Westminster
News

Algae issues and the future of Lough Neagh raised in Westminster

THE future of a vast lake in Northern Ireland which has been plagued by blue-green algae has been raised in Westminster.

Lough Neagh is the largest lough in Ireland and the UK, but it is heavily polluted and concerns for its future were first raised last summer with the appearance of toxic blue-green algae in the water.

The blooms, which pose a risk to humans and animals, returned earlier this year, which prompted First Minister Michelle O’Neill to visit the site in in March.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Andrew Muir DAERA Minister pictured at Lough Neagh in March

 

Following that visit, Stormont vowed to do "everything we can" to protect the lake for future generations.

In August the Northern Ireland Executive revealed a £450K initiative designed to “explore solutions" to tackle the blue green algae at the site.

This month Sinn Féin MP Cathal Mallaghan co-sponsored a meeting in Westminster to discuss the future of the lough.

Cathal Mallaghan MP hosting the future of Lough Neagh meeting in Westminster

Attendees included the Earl of Shaftesbury, Gerry Darby from Lough Neagh Partnership, and Dr. Peter Doran, a Queen’s University lecturer.

“Lough Neagh is a valued and important environmental asset on our island, and we must do all we can to protect it,” Mr Mallaghan said.

"Last week, I co-sponsored a meeting in Westminster to discuss the future of Lough Neagh and the vital role it can continue to play in the environment, tourism, fishing, and water supply,” he said in a statement this week.

Lough Neagh is heavily polluted

“We also talked about ways to preserve the lough, including how different kinds of ownership could support this.”

He added: “I welcome the Executive’s commitment to improving Lough Neagh as a Programme for Government priority, as well as its action plan to tackle blue-green algae in the lough.

“Sinn Féin will continue working with other parties and the Lough Neagh community to ensure this jewel at the heart of our community can be cherished for generations to come.”

See More: Lough Neagh, Westminster

Related

Toxic blue-green algae spotted on Ireland’s north coast
News 2 months ago

Toxic blue-green algae spotted on Ireland’s north coast

By: Irish Post

Funding announced to ‘explore’ solutions to Lough Neagh toxic algae issues
News 3 months ago

Funding announced to ‘explore’ solutions to Lough Neagh toxic algae issues

By: Fiona Audley

Lough Neagh clean-up plan unveiled
News 3 months ago

Lough Neagh clean-up plan unveiled

By: Irish Post

Latest

Sinn Féin says Taoiseach has 'serious questions to answer' over Fine Gael election candidate
News 1 day ago

Sinn Féin says Taoiseach has 'serious questions to answer' over Fine Gael election candidate

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police believe Co. Down arson attack may be linked to loyalist feud
News 2 days ago

Police believe Co. Down arson attack may be linked to loyalist feud

By: Gerard Donaghy

Taoiseach leads tribute to 'gifted' Irish comedian Jon Kenny
News 2 days ago

Taoiseach leads tribute to 'gifted' Irish comedian Jon Kenny

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sinn Féin MLA expresses concern over policing at Hillary Clinton protest in Belfast
News 2 days ago

Sinn Féin MLA expresses concern over policing at Hillary Clinton protest in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police hunt man for breaching bail conditions ahead of rape trial
News 2 days ago

Police hunt man for breaching bail conditions ahead of rape trial

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man sentenced for manslaughter of vulnerable grandfather in 'violent and unprovoked attack'
News 2 days ago

Man sentenced for manslaughter of vulnerable grandfather in 'violent and unprovoked attack'

By: Gerard Donaghy