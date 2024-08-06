Funding announced to ‘explore’ solutions to Lough Neagh toxic algae issues

FUNDING of £450k has been announced to help authorities in Northern Ireland explore potential solutions for an ongoing algae problem at a popular beauty spot.

Lough Neagh is the largest lough in Ireland and the UK but it is heavily polluted and concerns for its future were raised last summer with the appearance of toxic blue-green algae in the water.

The blooms, which pose a risk to humans and animals, have returned this year, and following a visit by First Minister Michelle O’Neill in March, Stormont has vowed to do "everything we can" to protect the lake for future generations.

This week the Northern Ireland Executive revealed their £450K initiative which is designed to “explore solutions" to tackle the blue green algae at the site.

Northern Ireland's Agriculture Minister, Andrew Muir launched Phase one of their Lough Neagh: Blue-Green Algae Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) this week.

It is designed to “explore potential solutions to treat and reduce blue-green algae blooms without impacting the natural environment of Lough Neagh and associated Northern Ireland water ways” and will be conducted over two phases.

The first will see five applicants selected to develop proof of concepts for the scheme.

The second will see two to three of those concepts selected and developed as potential pilot solutions to the algae problem.

“I am pleased to announce the launch of Phase one of the Lough Neagh: Blue-Green Algae Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI), supported by funding from both my Department and the Department for the Economy,” Minister Muir said.

“We all have a responsibility to work collectively to deliver sustainable solutions to address the issues facing Lough Neagh and to return it to its rightful state as an ecological jewel at the heart of Northern Ireland," he added.

“I understand that this SBRI initiative will not fully address the Blue-Green Algae problems, however it will contribute, along with the other actions contained in the Lough Neagh report, to help deliver my vision to have a healthy, resilient environment with high water quality status and environment standards thereby contributing to the health and wellbeing of our citizens.”

Minister Muir added: “Whilst much attention has been devoted to the issues with BGA in Lough Neagh I am equally focussed on water quality issues across Northern Ireland and this work will hopefully provide solutions that can be applied to any area that has been affected by the emergence of BGA.”

Economy Minister Conor Murphy, whose department is providing the funding, said they “support the development of innovative solutions to complex public policy challenges.”

“Lough Neagh is a vital asset for the local community and for the north as a whole so it is welcome that the fund will be used to formulate a solution to the Blue-Green Algae in Lough Neagh,” he explained.

The window for phase one applications is now open. Applications must be received by 3pm on Friday, September 13.