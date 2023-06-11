Alleged Kinahan organised crime group members arrested in Spain

TWO men suspected of being members of the Kinahan organised crime group have been arrested in Spain.

Liam Byrne, 42, from Dublin and Jack Kavanagh, 22, from Tamworth in Staffordshire were wanted by the National Crime Agency (NCA) on suspicion of firearms offences.

Their arrests follow an NCA intelligence-led investigation, supported by members of An Garda Siochana and the Spanish National Police.

"This investigation is part of the NCA's ongoing work targeting the Kinahan crime group," said Kay Mellor, Regional Head of Investigations at the NCA.

"Liam Byrne and Jack Kavanagh have been evading justice for a number of years, but have now been arrested in relation to serious firearms offences."

Liam Byrne was arrested on June 4 in the Alcudia area of Mallorca while eating in a restaurant with family members.

Byrne, who is thought to be one of the most trusted members of the Kinahan gang, had flown into Palma Airport from Dubai just over a week earlier on May 26.

Kavanagh, another suspected member of the crime group, was arrested by officers from the Spanish National Police at Malaga Airport on May 30 while transiting from Dubai to Turkey.

The NCA obtained Trade and Co-operation Agreement warrants after EncroChat messages showed the men were believed to be involved in the supply and acquisition of firearms.

The pair are currently in custody while extradition proceedings continue.

"We have an excellent relationship with the Spanish National Police and will continue to work closely with our international partners to ensure those who think they can stay under the radar have no place to hide," added Mellor.