Police make second arrest in connection with disappearance and murder of Lisa Dorrian

POLICE have made a second arrest in connection with the disappearance and murder of Lisa Dorrian.

The 25-year-old was last seen alive on the night of Sunday, February 27, 2005 in Ballyhalbert in Co. Down.

Earlier today, a 40-year-old woman was detained in Bangor on suspicion of murder, assisting offenders, withholding information and preventing a lawful and decent burial.

She remains in police custody at this time.

This evening, detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team confirmed they had made a further arrest.

A 42-year-old man was detained in Scotland earlier today on suspicion of murder, assisting offenders, withholding information and preventing a lawful and decent burial.

In a statement, Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman acknowledged the support of Police Scotland, as well as the PSNI's Cross-Border Transit Officers.

"It's almost 21 years since Lisa's disappearance and murder. That's 21 years of torture for a loving family," she added.

"I am keen to take every opportunity to encourage anyone with information to do the right thing and come forward."

Ms Dorrian, who was 25 at the time, went missing after attending a party in Ballyhalbert Caravan Park.

On the weekend of her disappearance, she had spent time socialising throughout the Bangor and Ards Peninsula areas with some new acquaintances.

On the Sunday, the last day she was seen alive, Ms Dorrian attended a house party in Ballyhalbert before leaving for the nearby caravan park at 7.30pm with four other people.

The alarm was raised when a friend she shared a house with in Bangor came home after a weekend away and could find no trace of her.

Last December, a 68-year-old man was arrested in connection with Ms Dorrian's disappearance but was later released without charge.

This Friday will mark the 21st anniversary of Ms Dorrian's disappearance.

