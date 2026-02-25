FAI confirms Ireland will fulfil Israel fixtures despite 'deeply distressing' suffering of civilians in Gaza

THE FAI has confirmed it will fulfil its two upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures with Israel, despite what it describes as the 'deeply distressing' suffering of civilians in Gaza.

In a letter to the association's General Assembly members, FAI president Paul Cooke said the decision had not been taken lightly but that it must fulfil its 'regulatory obligations' with UEFA.

The letter also confirmed that despite earlier security concerns, Dublin would host the home fixture against Israel, which will be used to 'provide tangible support for humanitarian efforts assisting civilians affected by the conflict'.

'Serious consequences'

After the draw earlier this month pitted Ireland and Israel together in Group B3 of the Nations League, several notable figures said Ireland should boycott the fixtures, including former national team manager Brian Kerr.

The draw also came just three months after FAI General Assembly members voted overwhelmingly in favour of submitting a motion to UEFA to suspend Israel from European football.

However, Mr Cooke said in his letter today that while he appreciated the strength of feeling among members and supporters, it was decided after taking legal advice that the games would go ahead.

"We understand that this decision will be difficult for many members and supporters. It has not been taken lightly," he wrote.

"As a member association of UEFA, we are bound by its regulations. Our Constitution requires us to adhere to UEFA's rules, including the obligation to fulfil scheduled international fixtures and to avoid actions that would constitute undue political interference.

"We have made our views known directly to UEFA, including following the motion overwhelmingly approved by members at last November's Extraordinary General Meeting, and we have continued to raise those concerns over a sustained period.

"However, having been drawn to play these fixtures, we are required to do so.

"From a footballing perspective, a decision not to play would have serious consequences. It would result in the forfeiture of six points, could lead to relegation to League C of the Nations League and would damage our seeding for EURO 2028 qualification as well as our overall FIFA ranking.

"Such outcomes would materially harm the long-term sporting interests of Irish football.

"Our decision is not financially motivated. However, there would also be significant financial and regulatory consequences were we to refuse to fulfil the fixtures.

"The Board cannot act in a manner that would place the Association or its directors in breach of their legal duties or expose the FAI to severe sporting, financial and reputational sanctions.

"We fully appreciate the strength of feeling among members and supporters. The Board's responsibility, however, is to make decisions in the best overall interests of Irish football, having regard to our legal, constitutional and regulatory obligations."

'Compassion and principle'

The letter added that following talks with the government, An Garda Síochána and other key stakeholders, the FAI had been advised that the home fixture with Israel on October 4 can be staged safely at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

Israel is currently playing home games in Hungary after UEFA cited security concerns about it hosting fixtures, however, the Israeli FA has recently said that it hopes to host Ireland in Tel Aviv on September 27.

Despite agreeing to fulfil the fixtures, Mr Cooke suggested in his letter that the decision was not intended to downplay the situation in Gaza.

Rather, he said he hoped the Dublin fixture could be used to support those affected by the conflict.

"The Board also wishes to reiterate that no one within the Association is dismissive of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza," he wrote.

"The suffering of civilians is deeply distressing, and the concerns expressed by members are grounded in genuine compassion and principle. While our role is to safeguard Irish football, we do not ignore the broader context in which these fixtures arise.

"In that regard, we intend to use the home fixture as an opportunity to provide tangible support for humanitarian efforts assisting civilians affected by the conflict. Further details will be outlined closer to the match."

Ireland will also face home and away games against Austria and Kosovo in their Nations League campaign.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.