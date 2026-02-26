Witness appeal after motorcyclist dies in Sligo collision

A MOTORCYCLIST has died following a collision in Sligo.

The man, aged in his 50s, was involved in a two-vehicle incident at Rusheen in Riverstown at around 9.20am on February 24.

“The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was pronounced decreased at the scene,” Gardaí confirmed in a statement.

“His body has been removed to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course,” they add.

The driver of the lorry was taken to Sligo University Hospital as a precaution.

Gardaí have appeaed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

“Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the L1303 at Rusheen between 9am and 9.30am are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymote Garda Station on 071 9189500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

Investigations are ongoing.