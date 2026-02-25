Former US soldier charged with murder of Co. Kerry farmer Michael Gaine
News

Former US soldier charged with murder of Co. Kerry farmer Michael Gaine

Michael Gaine (Image: An Garda Síochána)

A FORMER US soldier has appeared in court charged with the murder of Co. Kerry farmer Michael Gaine.

Michael Kelley, 56, of Chapel Street, Tralee appeared in front of the District Court this afternoon.

The court heard that Mr Kelley had been charged earlier today with the murder of 56-year-old Mr Gaine between March 20 and March 21, 2025.

Mr Kelley made no reply to the charges.

He was remanded in custody to appear before the court again on March 4.

Mr Gaine was last seen alive in a shop in Kenmare town on March 20 before leaving in his car, which was later found parked in his farmyard at Carrig East.

He was reported missing the following day, however, on April 29, gardaí reclassified the case as a homicide.

A search of his land at Carrig East on May 17 uncovered human remains, which were later identified as those of Mr Gaine.

