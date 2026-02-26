Drugs worth €1.54m seized after car stopped and searched in Limerick

DRUGS worth €1.54m has been seized following a series of searches on cars and a property in Limerick.

Limerick Gardaí stopped a vehicle in the city and conducted a search of the vehicle yesterday (February 25).

During the course of the search officers discovered suspected cocaine worth an estimated €70k.

The driver of the vehicle, a man aged in his 20s, was arrested and is being held at a Limerick Garda Station.

Following the arrest, Gardaí obtained warrants to searched a second vehicle and a home in the city.

“During the course of these searches, Gardaí uncovered suspected Cannabis (35 kilograms) and suspected Cocaine (11 kilograms),"the police force confirmed in a statement.

The estimated value of these seizures are €700,000 and €770,000," they added.

“The total value of these 3 seizures is €1.54 million and the seized drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.”

