Search at Wicklow quarry in connection with missing Irish women called off

A SEARCH of a disused quarry in Co. Wicklow in connection with the disappearance of two Irish women in the 1990s has come to a close.

The site, near the Wicklow/Kildare border, was excavated this month by Gardaí investigating the separate disappearances and murders of Jo Jo Dullard and Deirdre Jacob.

The search of the site in Co. Wicklow has now been called off

Ms Dullard went missing after attempting to hitchhike home to Co. Kilkenny from Dublin on the night of November 9, 1995.

No one has ever been charged over the 21-year-old's disappearance, which gardaí have since classified as a murder investigation.

Jo Jo Dullard has been missing for 30 years (Images: via An Garda Síochána)

Ms Jacob was last seen at around 3pm on July 28, 1998 as she made her way to her home in Newbridge, Co. Kildare.

Gardaí believe she was murdered on the day she disappeared or in the days that followed.

This month’s search of the site at Castleruddery Upper followed information received by Gardaí of a suspicious burial at the site in the late 1990s.

Gardaí are investigating the murder and disappearance of two Irish women in the 1990s

Now that the first phase of the search has concluded the force will review their operation to determine whether any further excavation should take place.

“Gardaí have concluded the current search phase at a location in Co. Wicklow near the Wicklow/Kildare border,” the force said in a statement.

“A further assessment of the site remains ongoing,” they added.

Deirdre Jacob was last seen on July 28, 1998

“An Garda Síochána has provided an update to the families of Jo Jo Dullard and Deirdre Jacob in relation to this phase of the search and they have been fully appraised of these developments,” they confirmed.

“An Garda Síochána also acknowledges the ongoing cooperation and support of the landowner.”

The force has called on anyone with information relating to the ongoing investigations into the disappearance of Ms Dullard or Ms Jacob to come forward.

"An Garda Síochána appeals to anyone with any information in relation to either investigation, no matter how small or insignificant you might believe it to be to contact any Garda station, or anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially should contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111," they said.

