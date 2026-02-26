Gym owner fined for unlawful possession of weight-loss drugs

A GYM owner in Co. Antrim has been fined £1k after being found unlawfully in possession of weight-loss drugs.

Daniel O’Neill appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court this week, where he pleaded guilty to an offence in breach of the Human Medicines Regulations.

The 59-year-old, who is from Ballymena and is the owner of DISQ Gym in the Ross Court area of the town, was fined £1,000, plus an offender levy.

The court heard that on October 9, 2025 an enforcement officer from the Department of Health's Medicines Regulatory Group (MRG) visited O’Neill’s business where they discovered and seized unlicensed weight-loss medicines intended for sale or supply.

“This conviction sends a clear message that there are consequences if a person attempts to bypass the regulated system and controls which are in place to ensure public safety and integrity of the medicines supply chain,” Peter Moore, Senior Medicines Enforcement Officer with the Department of Health, who directed the investigation, said.

“I would urge people to consider the implications of buying drugs online or from dubious sources – there is no way of knowing what you are buying is what you think it is, and this can have serious consequences for your health.”

He added: “Of particular concern to MRG is the supply of unlicensed weight-loss injections outside the normal healthcare arena.

“This investigation has confirmed unlicensed medication in circulation, which presents a real risk of adverse health effects.

“We continue to monitor the marketplace and will take effective action where this is necessary.”

Aaron McKendry, Interim Head of the MRG, said the risk to public safety posed by the unlawful distribution and misuse of unauthorised medicinal products in Northern Ireland is a “serious issue”.

“Taking short cuts and using these medicines could expose you to a dangerous counterfeit or substandard medicine,” he added.

“It is extremely important that people take prescription only medicines after consultation with their GP, pharmacist or other healthcare professional who have access to patient health records and can consider the risks and benefits associated with every medicine.

“Medicines obtained through unregulated or unapproved sources will often not have been prescribed by a healthcare professional, may not have been subject to the normal safety and quality controls on manufacture and, as such, may not be of the required quality or be of the nature described.

“The Department is committed to taking all possible steps to stop illegal promotion, supply or misuse of medicines and when appropriate, to alerting the public about the dangers of using medicines outside of the regulated supply chain.”

