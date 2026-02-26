Taoiseach issues public apology to institutional abuse survivors

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has issued a public apology to survivors of institutional abuse in Ireland.

Delivered in the Dáil yesterday afternoon, the statement followed a commitment made by Mr Martin last November after meeting with four survivors who had gone on hunger strike to highlight what happened to them as children.

"In May 1999, on behalf of the State and of all the citizens of the State, the Government made a sincere apology to the victims of childhood abuse for the collective failure to intervene, to detect their pain, to come to their rescue,” the Taoiseach explained.

"Since then, we have put in place a comprehensive approach to deal with the effects of previous abuse, to protect children and to strengthen structures and accountability for child protection in this country,” he added.

"But I fully recognise that for those who suffered institutional abuse the effects have been enduring. I was moved by the personal stories of those survivors that I met, who are here in Dáil Éireann today, and I am deeply sorry for the harm suffered as a consequence of the abuse experienced in state institutions.”

The Taoiseach’s statement was made, following consultation with the Attorney General, to build on the 1999 apology to victims of institutional abuse.

It also takes into consideration parts of the 2021 apology made to survivors of mother and baby homes which relate to the issue of those boarded out.

"I am also aware that some of these survivors suffered abuse when boarded out from industrial and reformatory schools,” he explained.

“In 2021, as part of the Government apology to survivors of mother and baby homes, I also acknowledged that some children who were subsequently boarded-out experienced heartbreaking exploitation, neglect and abuse within the families and communities in which they were placed.

“As I said at that time, and wish to reiterate today, regardless of the pathway from which individuals were boarded out, this was unforgiveable.”

At the request of the survivors, the apology also clarified that nobody has a criminal record through having been placed in an industrial school, or in a reformatory school by virtue of a transfer from an industrial school.

“The State did not and does not regard individuals as having committed a criminal offence, and that no criminal record is recorded against them, by virtue of their detention in any industrial school,” Ireland’s Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan said.

“With regard to children who were detained in industrial schools and who were subsequently transferred to a reformatory school solely by virtue of their detention in the industrial school, they are likewise not considered to have had any criminal record,” he added.

“No person and, in particular, no agency of the State, should regard these individuals as having committed a criminal offence, or having a criminal record.”

The Minister added that anyone who wishes to have further confirmation of this position can be provided with a written certificate.

“Individual certificates can be issued to survivors, on a case-by-case basis, including posthumously, following receipt and review of records,” the Government confirmed this week.

“The process for obtaining a certificate will be put in place by the Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration as soon as possible,” they added.

“I would like to express my sincere sympathies to those who experienced detention in industrial schools, and hope that confirmation that the State does not consider these individuals to have a criminal record is a small but meaningful acknowledgement of the need to repair this harm,” Minister O’Callaghan said.

Survivors of industrial and reformatory schools who wish to obtain their records for the purposes of seeking a certificate should email [email protected]