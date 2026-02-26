Bord Bia cites farmers’ protest as ‘most significant’ breakdown in relations in 30 years

BORD BIA has described an ongoing protest by members of the Irish Farmers’ Association at its Dublin offices as the “most significant” breakdown in relations between them in three decades.

IFA members have staged a rolling protest, both inside and outside of the Bord Bia headquarters on Pembroke Street in Ballsbridge, since last month.

The farmers are protesting against the importation of Brazilian beef in Ireland, and have called for the removal of Bord Bia Chair, Larry Murrin, after it was revealed that his firm Dawn Farm Foods had imported beef from Brazil.

“Importing Brazilian beef may well be legal,” the IFA said in a statement.

“However, there is no farmer in Brazil who would meet a fraction of the standards set by Bord Bia for Irish farmers.

“Yet the Chair of Bord Bia is happy to purchase Brazilian beef and sell it to Irish consumers.

“At the same time, he is constantly telling Irish farmers that they must reach even higher standards to satisfy his customers.

“This is total hypocrisy and double standards and has caused huge farmer anger on the ground.

“Farmers will not accept being told, “Do as I say, not as I do“ by the Bord Bia Chair.”

Today Bord Bia issued a statement on the protest, which has now been ongoing for one month.

“It is with genuine regret that we acknowledge that this issue represents the most significant breakdown in relations with a core stakeholder group in Bord Bia’s 30-year history,” they said.

“One month on, Bord Bia remains fully and actively engaged in seeking a resolution, while managing the significant operational disruption caused by the dispute,” they added.

The Irish food board went on to outline the impact the protest has had on the organisation.

“Protest activity both outside and inside Bord Bia’s offices has continued since January 26,” they confirmed.

“More than 140 staff have been displaced from their workplace since February 4, when IFA protestors occupied our reception.”

They added: “Bord Bia’s Global Hub is not simply a place of work - it is designed as a creative and collaborative space where Irish companies, food buyers and industry partners come together.

“With workshop and meeting spaces, a library, research facilities, a digital studio, and cookery demonstration area, it exists to support the wider agri-food and farming sector.

“The loss of access to this space is not just felt by our staff; it is a loss for the sector we serve.”

Bord Bia further confirmed that “multiple meetings with major international customers of Irish food and drink have had to be postponed, relocated or even cancelled, and hundreds of clients and stakeholders have been impacted” as a result of the protest.

“At the same time, and despite these very real challenges, we are continuing to work hard to deliver for our stakeholders,” they added.

“Our priority remains finding a resolution as quickly as possible, while continuing to support our staff and maintaining operations to the highest standard we can under these circumstances.”

Five IFA protesters are still occupying the Bord Bia reception area in Dublin.

The organisation is providing “health, safety and wellbeing” checks on the protestors.

“Notwithstanding the fact that the occupation is illegal, the health, safety and wellbeing of the protestors is being supported through daily checks by a Bord Bia health and safety officer, alongside regular building inspections to ensure the occupied space remains safe,” they said.

“Food, water, medicines and sanitation facilities continue to be provided and facilitated,” they added.

Bord Bia has also appointed independent security to manage the building on a 24/7 basis.

