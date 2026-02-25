Police investigating 2005 disappearance of Lisa Dorrian from Co. Down arrest woman on suspicion of murder

POLICE investigating the 2005 disappearance of Lisa Dorrian from Co. Down have arrested a woman on suspicion of murder.

The 40-year-old woman, who was detained in Bangor earlier today, has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders, withholding information and preventing a lawful and decent burial.

The development comes just days before the 21st anniversary of Ms Dorrian's disappearance.

"Lisa was last seen alive on the night of Sunday, February 27, 2005 in Ballyhalbert in Co. Down and we believe she was murdered that night or in the early hours of the following morning," said Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman following today's arrest.

"We remain determined to provide justice for Lisa's family, and I would appeal to anyone with information about her disappearance and murder to contact detectives on 101."

Ms Dorrian, who was 25 at the time, went missing after attending a party in Ballyhalbert Caravan Park.

On the weekend of her disappearance, she had spent time socialising throughout the Bangor and Ards Peninsula areas with some new acquaintances.

On the Sunday, the last day she was seen alive, Ms Dorrian attended a house party in Ballyhalbert before leaving for the nearby caravan park at 7.30pm with four other people.

The alarm was raised when a friend she shared a house with in Bangor came home after a weekend away and could find no trace of her.

Last December, a 68-year-old man was arrested in connection with Ms Dorrian's disappearance but was later released without charge.

