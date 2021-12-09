Alleged theft of almost €600,000 finds former Irish rugby player in court

BRENDAN MULLIN, the former Irish rugby player, has been sent forward for trial accused of deception and theft of almost €600,000 from Bank of Ireland.

The GNECB, or the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau as it is called, fraud claims that date back a decade. Mullin was charged in September and was granted bail by the Dublin District Court.

Mullin (58), won 55 Irish caps between 1984 and 1995 and decided to enter the banking sector after his career. He became the managing director at Bank of Ireland Private Banking Ltd.

During a two year period between 2011 and 2013, Mullin is accused of 15 offenses in that time period. He made no reply after being charged

He is charged with stealing €500,000 on December 16th, 2011, at Bank of Ireland Private Bank at Burlington Plaza, Burlington Road, Dublin 4 and also of €73,000 from the bank totalling his theft number offense along with others up to eight.

He's also been charged with five counts of false accounting by the GNECB. Deception by inducing a named man and woman to sign a payment instruction, to make a gain for himself or others on July 27th, 2011 is another offense. This offense allegedly happened to the Bank of Ireland Private Bank.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial on indictment before a Circuit Court judge and jury.

The prosecution’s book of evidence was served to Mr Mullin after he appeared again at the district court on Thursday.

Judge Michael Walsh granted a return for trial order telling Mr Mullin he was sending him forward to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court where the case will be listed on February 17th.

Judge Walsh warned he had 14 days to notify the prosecution if he had an alibi. He also ordered Gardaí to provide copies of his interview videos to defense solicitor Robert Purcell.

Mr Mullin, of Albert Lodge, Stillorgan Road, Donnybrook, Dublin, remains on €10,000 bail.

The court ordered him to surrender his passport at an earlier stage, however, he needed to travel for work purposes, which he was given permission to do once he notified GNECB Detective Sean O’Riordan in advance.