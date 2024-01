ALMOST €4m worth of suspected cocaine has been seized by Revenue officers at Rosslare Europort in Co. Wexford.

The drugs were discovered at the seaport on Friday as a result of risk profiling.

Revenue initially estimated the haul at around 49kg with an approximate value of €3.4m.

However, it has since said that 56kgs of cocaine was seized, with an approximate value of €3,927,000.

Investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact on the confidential number 1800 295295.