American hunter killed by deer he thought was dead after he shot it
News

American hunter killed by deer he thought was dead after he shot it

Red deer stag

AN AMERICAN HUNTER has died after being killed by the very buck he shot.

In a twist of fate, Thomas Alexander approached the deer he had shot, believing it to be dead, only for the animal to attack and mortally wound him when he got close enough.

The incident occurred in the Ozark Mountains in Arkansas near Yellville.

Ozark Mountains (Credit: Wiki)
Advertisement

According to Arkansas Game and Fish Commission spokesman Keith Stephens, it's recommended that hunters wait at least 30 minutes before getting close to an animal they've taken down.

It isn't clear how long 66-year-old Alexander waited before checking to see if the deer was dead.

The hunter suffered multiple puncture wounds and was rushed to hospital.

He died later in hospital.

See More: Animal Attack, Arkansas, Deer, Deer Hunter, Deer Hunting, Hunter, Hunter Killed

Related

29 cats mauled to death at animal shelter after pitbulls ‘eat their way out’ of cages
News 2 months ago

29 cats mauled to death at animal shelter after pitbulls ‘eat their way out’ of cages

By: Harry Brent

Elephant stuck in swamp rescued by villagers in India
News 22 hours ago

Elephant stuck in swamp rescued by villagers in India

By: Harry Brent

'I'm sorry Mum, I'm dying because I can't breathe' - Vietnamese family fear their daughter may be among Essex lorry victims
News 22 hours ago

'I'm sorry Mum, I'm dying because I can't breathe' - Vietnamese family fear their daughter may be among Essex lorry victims

By: Harry Brent

Latest

From farm, market and field to fork - Ireland is an island of many flavours
Travel 5 hours ago

From farm, market and field to fork - Ireland is an island of many flavours

By: Irish Post

‘I gave my all for the cause right to the end’  - Seven-time All-Ireland winner Bernard Brogan confirms retirement
Sport 13 hours ago

‘I gave my all for the cause right to the end’  - Seven-time All-Ireland winner Bernard Brogan confirms retirement

By: Conor Martin

Injury time Liam Gavaghan winner is just champion for Tir Chonaill Gaels in London SFC final
Sport 14 hours ago

Injury time Liam Gavaghan winner is just champion for Tir Chonaill Gaels in London SFC final

By: Stephen Mahon

Mark Adair impresses as Ireland look to book their place in next year's T20 Cricket World Cup in Australia
Sport 15 hours ago

Mark Adair impresses as Ireland look to book their place in next year's T20 Cricket World Cup in Australia

By: Conor Martin

Essex lorry deaths: FOURTH person arrested as 48-year-old from Northern Ireland taken into custody at Stansted Airport
News 18 hours ago

Essex lorry deaths: FOURTH person arrested as 48-year-old from Northern Ireland taken into custody at Stansted Airport

By: Harry Brent