American hunter killed by deer he thought was dead after he shot it

AN AMERICAN HUNTER has died after being killed by the very buck he shot.

In a twist of fate, Thomas Alexander approached the deer he had shot, believing it to be dead, only for the animal to attack and mortally wound him when he got close enough.

The incident occurred in the Ozark Mountains in Arkansas near Yellville.

Advertisement

According to Arkansas Game and Fish Commission spokesman Keith Stephens, it's recommended that hunters wait at least 30 minutes before getting close to an animal they've taken down.

It isn't clear how long 66-year-old Alexander waited before checking to see if the deer was dead.

The hunter suffered multiple puncture wounds and was rushed to hospital.

He died later in hospital.