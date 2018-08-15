American tourist 'ties thief to pole' in Dublin after he tried to steal his phone
Bet he wasn't expecting that.

A man who allegedly attempted to steal a phone from an American tourist in Dublin yesterday got more than he bargained for after his would-be victim tied him to a pole.

The holidaymaker, from Florida, also punched the alleged thief before binding him to a pole with a camping rope on Moore Street.

Gardaí were quickly called to the scene - but not before passers-by snapped pictures of the bound man and posted them online.

Witnesses were reportedly left in hysterics when Garda officers arrived and untied the man only to arrest him.

Gardaí confirmed the incident this morning, saying they were called to the scene on Moore Street at around 6.30pm on Tuesday evening.

