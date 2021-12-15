American vocal coach goes viral with hilarious attempt at Irish accent
News

American vocal coach goes viral with hilarious attempt at Irish accent

THE IRISH accent is a notoriously tricky one to master.

Ireland may be a relatively small island, but it’s incredible to see the way the Irish accent can differ from place to place.

Even so, you would expect that someone who pitches themselves as a professional vocal coach would be able to master it.

Failing that, you would probably expect them to do a passable job.

However, in the case of Madeline Harvey that proves wholly incorrect.

A video uploaded to her YouTube account has shed a light on just how much she struggles with the Irish accent – and it’s quite a lot, as it happens.

In the clip, she talks viewers through the Irish pronunciation of words like “flower” and “sour” which she apparently finds most difficult.

"Whenever you're learning a new accent, it helps to isolate sounds that are specific to that accent," the blurb accompanying the video explains.

"So as we play with these sounds, I encourage you to pause the video and practice these words out loud. They may feel strange at first, but they become beautiful once you live in them a little."

All of which sounds great advice...until you actually hear her attempts at an Irish accent.

It's then  that you realise how "distinctive" her Irish accent is.

A viral hit with Irish and non-Irish viewers, the video has already racked up millions of views on YouTube and has already proven a hit on Twitter.

Vocal coach, YouTube star and social media sensation - this could be the start of an exciting new chapter in Madeline’s burgeoning career.

See More: Bad Irish Accent, Irish Accent, Irish Viral Video, Viral Video

Related

'Irish accents are too hard to understand' - claims Wild Mountain Thyme director
News 1 year ago

'Irish accents are too hard to understand' - claims Wild Mountain Thyme director

By: Harry Brent

‘Pat Butcher sounds like Mrs Doubtfire’: BBC viewers confused by Pam St Clement's Irish accent on Casualty
News 4 years ago

‘Pat Butcher sounds like Mrs Doubtfire’: BBC viewers confused by Pam St Clement's Irish accent on Casualty

By: Aidan Lonergan

Train line improvement funding to cut journey time from Dublin to Cork
News 2 hours ago

Train line improvement funding to cut journey time from Dublin to Cork

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Annual lecture highlights great work of Irish poets Seamus Heaney and Patrick Kavanagh
Entertainment 13 minutes ago

Annual lecture highlights great work of Irish poets Seamus Heaney and Patrick Kavanagh

By: Gerry Molumby

Could an online sales tax save the high street? A Belfast bookstore has its say
Business 48 minutes ago

Could an online sales tax save the high street? A Belfast bookstore has its say

By: Connell McHugh

Eddie Hearn believes Jake Paul could play a huge role in making Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano happen
Sport 18 hours ago

Eddie Hearn believes Jake Paul could play a huge role in making Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano happen

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Mo Salah doesn't make FIFPro World XI despite excellent year
Sport 19 hours ago

Mo Salah doesn't make FIFPro World XI despite excellent year

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Cervical cancer campaigner Lynsey Bennett seeking route to Mexico to continue treatment
News 20 hours ago

Cervical cancer campaigner Lynsey Bennett seeking route to Mexico to continue treatment

By: Connell McHugh