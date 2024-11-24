'An appalling predatory individual': Fake masseur is jailed for sexual assaults on women

A MAN who sexually assaulted women after falsely advertising himself as a professional masseur has been jailed.

Joseph Mooney, 44, stated on his Facebook page that he was qualified to give massages but had created a fake certificate to support his predatory behaviour.

Mooney, of Woodgrange Gardens, Enfield, London, was sentenced earlier this month to three years and four months' imprisonment.

He will also be subject to a sexual harm prevention order indefinitely.

Following the sentencing, a spokesperson for Kent Police described Mooney as 'an appalling predatory individual'.

Targeted women

On December 14, 2020, Mooney contacted a victim who had liked his social media page and offered her a discounted treatment.

He arranged to visit her home address where she asked him to concentrate on her shoulders and back.

Mooney's massage became increasingly indecent, accompanied with lewd comments, and the victim told him to stop.

After he left, the incident was reported to the police and Mooney was subsequently arrested.

Investigators looked into his bogus business and further victims in the Swale and Medway boroughs of Kent were identified.

It became apparent that Mooney had used his Facebook platform to target women and offer discounts under the guise of being a newly-qualified masseur seeking to expand his business.

In each case, Mooney attended an address of their choice and, after starting the massage, went on to sexually assault the victims.

Some of them were shown his false qualifications and a number of the women gained the impression he was sexually aroused during the treatment.

'At their most vulnerable'

Following his arrest, Mooney showed his certificate to officers as proof of his professional qualifications, however, this was quickly found to be falsified.

He was later charged and at Maidstone Crown Court in January, pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault and possessing an article for use in a fraud.

He was sentenced at the same court last week.

"When women receive a massage to assist their recovery from injury or other ailments they expect to be treated by a qualified professional," said Detective Constable Gemma Willis.

"These victims placed their trust in Mooney who had falsified his credentials. He then went on to abuse them when they were at their most vulnerable.

"Mooney is an appalling predatory individual who has left women feeling violated by his actions.

"I can only hope his imprisonment allows them some closure following the ordeal they all suffered."