'An appalling predatory individual': Fake masseur is jailed for sexual assaults on women
News

'An appalling predatory individual': Fake masseur is jailed for sexual assaults on women

Joseph Mooney created a fake certificate to make it appear as though he was a qualified masseur (Image: Kent Police)

A MAN who sexually assaulted women after falsely advertising himself as a professional masseur has been jailed.

Joseph Mooney, 44, stated on his Facebook page that he was qualified to give massages but had created a fake certificate to support his predatory behaviour.

Mooney, of Woodgrange Gardens, Enfield, London, was sentenced earlier this month to three years and four months' imprisonment.

He will also be subject to a sexual harm prevention order indefinitely.

Following the sentencing, a spokesperson for Kent Police described Mooney as 'an appalling predatory individual'.

Targeted women

On December 14, 2020, Mooney contacted a victim who had liked his social media page and offered her a discounted treatment.

He arranged to visit her home address where she asked him to concentrate on her shoulders and back.

Mooney's massage became increasingly indecent, accompanied with lewd comments, and the victim told him to stop.

After he left, the incident was reported to the police and Mooney was subsequently arrested.

Investigators looked into his bogus business and further victims in the Swale and Medway boroughs of Kent were identified.

It became apparent that Mooney had used his Facebook platform to target women and offer discounts under the guise of being a newly-qualified masseur seeking to expand his business.

In each case, Mooney attended an address of their choice and, after starting the massage, went on to sexually assault the victims.

Some of them were shown his false qualifications and a number of the women gained the impression he was sexually aroused during the treatment.

'At their most vulnerable'

Following his arrest, Mooney showed his certificate to officers as proof of his professional qualifications, however, this was quickly found to be falsified.

He was later charged and at Maidstone Crown Court in January, pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault and possessing an article for use in a fraud.

He was sentenced at the same court last week.

"When women receive a massage to assist their recovery from injury or other ailments they expect to be treated by a qualified professional," said Detective Constable Gemma Willis.

"These victims placed their trust in Mooney who had falsified his credentials. He then went on to abuse them when they were at their most vulnerable.

"Mooney is an appalling predatory individual who has left women feeling violated by his actions.

"I can only hope his imprisonment allows them some closure following the ordeal they all suffered."

See More: Kent

Related

'Depraved and dangerous' rapist is handed life sentence
News 1 month ago

'Depraved and dangerous' rapist is handed life sentence

By: Gerard Donaghy

Special constable saves life of man suffering heart attack
News 2 months ago

Special constable saves life of man suffering heart attack

By: Fiona Audley

Appeal over vulnerable 82-year-old man missing from home
News 4 months ago

Appeal over vulnerable 82-year-old man missing from home

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Birmingham bombings 50th anniversary marked with poignant ceremony
News 17 hours ago

Birmingham bombings 50th anniversary marked with poignant ceremony

By: Chris Egan

A sombre day in Birmingham as victims of the bombings are remembered
News 1 day ago

A sombre day in Birmingham as victims of the bombings are remembered

By: Peter Kelly

A journey through time, beauty and tranquility in the heart of Wicklow
Travel 1 day ago

A journey through time, beauty and tranquility in the heart of Wicklow

By: Mal Rogers

Ten Minutes with singer-songwriter Chris Wilson DC
Entertainment 2 days ago

Ten Minutes with singer-songwriter Chris Wilson DC

By: Irish Post

The implications for Ireland under a Trump administration
Comment 2 days ago

The implications for Ireland under a Trump administration

By: Larry Donnelly

Laura Whitmore ‘excited’ to star in stage adaptation of The Girl on the Train
Entertainment 2 days ago

Laura Whitmore ‘excited’ to star in stage adaptation of The Girl on the Train

By: Fiona Audley