Man jailed for assaulting neighbour who refused to do his washing

A MAN has been jailed for assaulting a pensioner who refused to do his washing when he knocked on her door.

Michael Leahy was armed with a knife when he knocked at the woman’s home in London Road in Swanley, Kent at around 6pm on February 23, 2024.

The 61-year-old, who was drunk and on drugs at the time, demanded the woman wash his tracksuit.

She had previously cleaned his clothing as a favour because his washing machine was not working.

When she refused to do so on this occasion, he grabbed her by the neck and repeatedly lunged at her arm, neck and stomach with a serrated knife.

The attack continued until another elderly person came to the woman’s aid and the two of them managed to push Leahy out of her home.

The woman was left with cuts, abrasions and bruising following her ordeal.

Leahy was arrested at the scene and the knife was found discarded in the victim’s home.

He admitted a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Maidstone Crown Court, but denied attempted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm,

Leahy was found guilty of that offence following a trial.

On December 10, he was sentenced to six years and three months in prison for the assault.

He will have to serve at least two thirds of the sentence before he can apply for parole.

“Leahy left his victim in genuine fear for her life, repaying her earlier kindness with a savage and terrifying attack,” Kent Police’s Detective Constable Chris Welham said.

“He claims to have no memory whatsoever of the assault having told us that he had consumed large volumes of vodka as well as quantities of cocaine,” they added.

“I do hope the victim can take comfort and reassurance now that he has been jailed, and that when he does eventually get released he will also be subject to a restraining order lasting ten years.”