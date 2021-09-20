Anger at 'sickening, repulsive' protest outside home of Leo Varadkar and partner Matt Barrett

A PROTEST which took place over the weekend outside the home of Leo Varadkar and his partner, Matthew Barrett, has been condemned as 'vile' by politicians across the board.

A number of protesters gathered outside the home of the Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader on Sunday, with video footage showing some people holding anti-vaccination signs and others shouting homophobic abuse.

According to The Irish Independent, An Garda Síochána confirmed that they were "alerted to a number of protestors" outside a private residence, and when they attended the scene "the protest ended without incident".

Politicians from all parties have condemned the protest, with Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris taking to Twitter where he wrote: "Sickening, repulsive, disgusting behaviour outside the home of @LeoVaradkar and Matt.

"It has no place in a democracy, must be condemned by all & called out for what it is.

"Efforts to dehumanise politicians contributes to this. Vile on so many levels."

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald condemned the "homophobic, bigoted intimidation witnessed at the home of Leo Varadkar", calling it "outrageous and shameful".S

She called for all those involved to be "held to account".

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane wrote "Protests of this nature outside the homes of politicians is plain wrong. If you wish to protest do so outside the Dáil or Government buildings. But targeting the homes of politicians in Government should be condemned by all."

Special Education Minister Josepha Madigan of Fine Gael said it is "not OK for the mob" to target Mr Varadkar at his home "shouting invective vitriol".

"Call this out as unacceptable. Those who flippantly attack here on social media & mainstream media might reflect on their words. This is the consequence. Let’s not take democracy for granted!"

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon described the protest as "nothing short of vile".

"Blatant homophobia has no place in our Republic and should be confronted wherever it occurs."

Soc Dems Councillor Owen Hanley also condemned the "disgusting behaviour outside Leo Varadkar's house" and warned that "the far-right seem to act with impunity and are growing in their arrogance.

"They stand against everything our Republic represents."