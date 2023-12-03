Anniversary appeal over Newry murder reveals killers followed victim as he visited sick mother

A MAN who was fatally shot outside his Newry home had been followed by his killers earlier that day as he visited his sick mother.

Police revealed the details as they launched an appeal for information one year on from the murder of Mark Lovell.

While police have not said what they believe the motive behind the attack was, the BBC reports that one possibility is that it is linked to a cross-border drugs feud.

In a statement, Mr Lovell's wife said the killers had exploited his 'devotion of care' to his mother to carry out the attack.

Police have also released CCTV footage of the killers' car in the area on the day of the attack, while the charity Crimestoppers has offered a reward of £20,000 for information.

"This violence has no place in our society," said Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly.

"One life was taken, and any passer-by could easily have been injured or killed by the reckless volley of bullets."

CCTV footage

Mr Lovell, a 58-year-old father of three, was shot as he sat in his car outside his home in the Ardcarn Park area of Newry shortly after 6.30pm on December 1.

"I believe the gunmen travelled in a black C-Class Mercedes, which was later found burnt-out in the Dundalk area," said DCI Kelly.

"I now know they followed Mark earlier that afternoon to Meigh where he was spending time with his sick mother. Mark was her sole carer.

"New CCTV footage, which we are releasing for the first time today, shows the killers' black Mercedes at the crossroads in Meigh.

"This is at 5.11pm. The car had false Northern Ireland registration plates, however the number is not identifiable on CCTV.

"I know the Mercedes was stolen from the Dublin area in July 2022."

The CCTV shows the Mercedes travelling from Meigh towards Newry, before turning onto Chapel Road at the Meigh crossroads and then returning the way it came.

Mr Lovell's car is also shown approaching the crossroads but carries on towards Newry.

He stopped off in Newry city centre before heading home, where the gunmen were already waiting.

'He loved life'

Mr Lovell's wife, Eileen Hughes, said capturing his 'evil' killers would be 'for the good of everyone in the area'.

"Mark was an only-child. He was his elderly mother's sole carer. And, since his murder, she has been in hospital, broken-hearted," she said.

"She remains there still today.

"Mark was a loving son, daddy, grand-daddy and husband. He was a great friend, and he's sorely missed each and every day.

"He loved life, he enjoyed a quiet pint and always looked forward to a good concert.

"Each day Mark made his way to look after his mother in Meigh.

"Ultimately, this devotion of care was cruelly used against him by his murderers."

Information can be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org