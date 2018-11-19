Another Royal Wedding could be on the cards 'within months'

ANOTHER ROYAL wedding could be on the cards in the coming months, according to fresh speculation in the UK press.

2018 has already brought us the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle along with the romantic union of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Now The Sun on Sunday is reporting that Eugenie's sister, Prince Beatrice could tie the knot in 2019 having found love with multi-millionaire property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Friends close to the couple believe a wedding announcement is imminent with The Sun on Sunday revealing the Duke and Duchess of York have already met the 34-year-old Mozzi, who has one child from a previous relationship.

Mozzi is the founder of the property consultancy Banda and specialises in developing property for rich clients across the globe.

"Beatrice and Edo have the same circle of friends and were introduced through a mutual chum," a source told news outlet.

"They hit it off instantly and have a real laugh together. They've been on holiday together and Beatrice introduced him to Fergie and her dad. Things are moving very quickly, and it wouldn't surprise anyone if they got engaged within a short period of time.

"They could even be tying the knot in 2019 - it's already been discussed by her friends."

Irish fans will be hoping that any wedding involving Prince Beatrice includes another knowing nod to her Emerald Isle roots.

While the Princess Eugenie's wedding gown garnered plenty of praise for its design, it was the shamrocks woven into the fabric of the dress that caught their eye here at The Irish Post.

The work of designers Christopher De Vos and Peter Pilotto, the shamrocks were one of several discreet nods to the couple's roots and their history together.

According to an official statement from the Palace, these include:

"Thistle of Scotland, acknowledging the couple's fondness for Balmoral, a Shamrock for Ireland as a nod to the Bride's Ferguson family, the York Rose and ivy representing the couple's home."

Princess Eugenie's wedding came five months after Prince Harry's nuptials.

Speaking to the BBC, Thames Valley's police and crime commissioner, Anthony Stansfeld estimated the cost of policing the event at somewhere between £2m and £4m.