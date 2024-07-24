Tribute paid to 'beautiful, kind-hearted' woman killed by pet dog
Kelly Reilly was a 33-year-old mother (Image: via West Midlands Police)

A FAMILY has paid tribute to a 'beautiful, kind-hearted' woman who was killed by her pet dog.

Kelly Reilly was attacked at an address in Wexford Road, Coventry at around 12.15pm on Monday, July 22.

The 33-year-old was treated at the scene by the ambulance service but sadly died a short time later.

The dog, which tests have established was an American Bulldog, has since been destroyed.

'Amazing mum'

In a statement, Ms Reilly's family said she would 'light up any room she walked into'.

"Kelly was the most beautiful, kind-hearted young lady anybody could meet," read the tribute issued through West Midlands Police.

"She is going to be truly missed by everyone that she knew, from family to friends.

"She was the most amazing mum, daughter, sister, auntie, fiancée, niece, cousin and friend to many.

"The family are so broken and are finding it difficult to come to terms that they are never going to see her beautiful face again.

Ms Reilly was described as having a heart of gold (Image: via West Midlands Police)

"Kelly would light up any room she walked into. She had the biggest heart and cared for everyone around her.

"Kelly's passing has hit her family, friends and wider community very bad.

"Kelly was a very family-orientated young lady and would do anything for anyone. She had a heart of gold.

"She will forever be in our hearts and will continue to live on in all our lives."

'Tragic'

West Midlands Police have reported Ms Reilly's death to the coroner.

A statement from the force said their thoughts were with Ms Reilly's family and friends.

"We know how her tragic death has impacted on so many in the community," it added.

