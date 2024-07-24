Two charged with murder following discovery of missing man's body in Belfast
News

Two charged with murder following discovery of missing man's body in Belfast

Kevin Davidson had been missing for 10 days before his body was discovered last Saturday (Image: via PSNI)

TWO people have been charged with murder following the discovery of a missing man's body in Belfast.

Kevin Davidson was last seen on July 10 in the Donegall Avenue area of the city.

Sadly, the 34-year-old's body was found 10 days later on Saturday, July 20 at a property on Donegall Avenue.

On Monday, the PSNI revealed they had launched a murder investigation and have these evening charged a 32-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman with murder.

The two are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court tomorrow, July 24.

The PSNI added that in line with normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

