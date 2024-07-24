Weather halts search for young boy missing at Cliffs of Moher

A SEARCH for a young boy missing at the Cliffs of Moher in Co. Clare has been paused due to adverse weather.

Gardaí, the Coast Guard and the RNLI were joined by local search teams after the alarm was raised on Tuesday afternoon.

RTÉ reports that the boy was with his family, who were holidaying in Ireland from overseas, when he went missing.

The search operation resumed this morning but has since been halted due to poor weather.

"It is expected to recommence once weather conditions improve and it is safe to do so," added a garda spokesperson.