Anti-vaccine protestors descend on Dublin as part of worldwide demonstrations

ANTI-VACCINE protestors descended on Dublin on Saturday as part of a World Wide Rally for Freedom.

Hundreds of protestors brought the city centre to a halt for over an hour, blocking O'Connell Bridge as part of a planned meeting in front of the Daniel O'Connell monument.

A man in his 30s was arrested for public order related offences before being released without charge.

Similar events were held around the globe as part of a World Wide Rally for Freedom to protest Covid-19 vaccines and the restrictions implemented to halt the spread of the virus.

At the Dublin event, protestors chanted "freedom" as they marched from the Custom House to O'Connell Bridge.

Some displayed placards opposing the administration of the vaccine to children and questioning the science behind the vaccine.

Meanwhile, figures released today by the Department of Health report 1,224 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There are currently 278 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 63 are in ICU.

In Northern Ireland, 889 new cases and five coronavirus-related deaths were reported today.