Apartment residents evacuated after arson attack by masked men in Belfast
News

The fires were started at an apartment block on College Square North (Image: Google Street View)

POLICE are appealing for information following an arson attack on an apartment block in Belfast city centre.

Two masked men started a number of fires at the premises on College Square North on Friday.

Several residents had to evacuate the building, although no one was injured.

"The mindless actions of the men involved in this incident could have caused untold damage and suffering to the residents of the apartment block," said Detective Sergeant Leeman of the PSNI.

It is believed that shortly after 10.20pm, two masked men in dark clothing entered the bin storage area below the apartment block and started a number of fires.

Fire crews attended the scene and extinguished the blaze, which caused extensive damage to the storage area.

Some residents were forced to evacuate the building, however, there were no reports of any injuries.

"We are reviewing CCTV in the area and are conducting a number of other enquiries to identify these men," added DS Leeman.

Anyone with information, or who was in the area at the time and captured footage that could assist the investigation, is asked to call detectives on 101, quoting reference 1919 of March 21.

