Appeal after armed gang threaten family in West Belfast
POLICE have appealed for information after an armed gang threatened a family in West Belfast.

The incident occurred at a property in the Fallswater Street area at around 1.30pm on Tuesday.

Three men, one of whom was armed with what is believed to have been a firearm, threatened a female resident at the property.

The trio then made off on foot in the direction of Iveagh Street.

"It is believed that they then got into a black vehicle and drove towards Broadway," said Detective Sergeant McVeagh of the PSNI.

"Thankfully those present in the home, although shaken, were unharmed by their ordeal.

"One of the suspects is described as being around 5' 6" tall, wearing a baseball cap with his face uncovered and a black zip-up coat.

"A second man is reported to be aged in his 60s and approximately 6' tall.

"The third man was wearing a face covering."

Police have appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dash-cam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact 101, quoting reference 1199 of June 13, 2023.

