Three officers injured as police vehicle rammed through a fence in Belfast

A MAN has been arrested after a police car was rammed off the road during an incident in Belfast.

Three officers were injured when their vehicle was rammed by a car that they had previously stopped for “driving in a suspicious manner.”

PSNI Chief Inspector Claire Hamilton confirmed that the officers were on patrol in the Ballysillan Road area of the city at around 4.45pm on November 23 when they spotted the vehicle.

“Officers detected a silver Ford Focus driving in a suspicious manner,” she said.

“The vehicle initially stopped for police, but when officers attempted to speak to the occupant, the vehicle made off in the direction of Hesketh Road,” she explained.

"The vehicle was later seen in the York Street area of north Belfast, when it collided with a police vehicle, ramming it off the road and through a fence, before the vehicle once again made off.”

The police force has since arrested a man in connection with the incident.

"The vehicle was located abandoned in the Midland Street area a short time later,” Chf Insp Hamilton said.

“Following police enquiries, a man, aged in his 40s, was later arrested on suspicion of offences including driving when unfit through drink or drugs, dangerous driving, theft of a vehicle, using a motor vehicle without insurance, assault on police and disorderly behaviour.

"He remains in custody, assisting with enquiries.”

She added: “As a result of the collision, three officers involved have been injured and were unable to continue on duty.

“Thankfully, their injuries are not believed to be serious at this time and they have my full support as they recover.

“The vehicle is also damaged and has been taken off the road.”

Chf Insp Hamilton has urged anyone with information relating to the incident to come forward.

“The actions of this driver were totally unacceptable, and members of the public could also have been seriously injured as a result of this completely reckless incident,” she said.

“Our investigation is continuing, and we would appeal to anyone who might have any information which could help us, including dashcam or other footage, to contact us on 101, and quote reference number 969 of 23/11/25.”