Three officers injured as police vehicle rammed through a fence in Belfast
News

Three officers injured as police vehicle rammed through a fence in Belfast

A MAN has been arrested after a police car was rammed off the road during an incident in Belfast.

Three officers were injured when their vehicle was rammed by a car that they had previously stopped for “driving in a suspicious manner.”

PSNI Chief Inspector Claire Hamilton confirmed that the officers were on patrol in the Ballysillan Road area of the city at around 4.45pm on November 23 when they spotted the vehicle.

The police car was rammed off the road in Belfast

“Officers detected a silver Ford Focus driving in a suspicious manner,” she said.

“The vehicle initially stopped for police, but when officers attempted to speak to the occupant, the vehicle made off in the direction of Hesketh Road,” she explained.

"The vehicle was later seen in the York Street area of north Belfast, when it collided with a police vehicle, ramming it off the road and through a fence, before the vehicle once again made off.”

The police force has since arrested a man in connection with the incident.

"The vehicle was located abandoned in the Midland Street area a short time later,” Chf Insp Hamilton said.

“Following police enquiries, a man, aged in his 40s, was later arrested on suspicion of offences including driving when unfit through drink or drugs, dangerous driving, theft of a vehicle, using a motor vehicle without insurance, assault on police and disorderly behaviour.

"He remains in custody, assisting with enquiries.”

Three officers were injured in the incident

She added: “As a result of the collision, three officers involved have been injured and were unable to continue on duty.

“Thankfully, their injuries are not believed to be serious at this time and they have my full support as they recover.

“The vehicle is also damaged and has been taken off the road.”

Chf Insp Hamilton has urged anyone with information relating to the incident to come forward.

“The actions of this driver were totally unacceptable, and members of the public could also have been seriously injured as a result of this completely reckless incident,” she said.

“Our investigation is continuing, and we would appeal to anyone who might have any information which could help us, including dashcam or other footage, to contact us on 101, and quote reference number 969 of 23/11/25.”

See More: Arrest, Belfast, Ramming

Related
News 2 months ago

Drugs worth £300k found in passenger’s luggage at Belfast City Airport

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 months ago

Man arrested in connection with arson attack on 5G mast in Belfast

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 months ago

Arrest made after machete, hatchet and knife seized in Co. Galway

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 1 day ago

Funerals held for four of the five young people who died in Co. Louth collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 day ago

Wind and rain weather warnings in place for seven counties across Ireland

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Three arrested after vehicle enters unauthorised area at Shannon Airport

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

'Remarkable Irish success story': Paul Costelloe, former personal designer to Princess Diana, passes away

By: Gerard Donaghy

Travel 3 days ago

A journey through time, history and legends in Belfast

By: Mal Rogers

News 3 days ago

Lisa McHugh makes remarkable return to stage as Irish Post Awards co-host

By: Fiona Audley