Appeal after iron bar attack on man in Co. Down

POLICE have appealed for information after a man was assaulted by a gang wielding an iron bar in Co. Down.

The incident occurred in the Willowbrook Park area of Bangor at around 7.30pm on Friday as the victim took a shortcut onto Willowbrook Place.

The man, aged in his 30s, was assaulted with an iron bar by three or four people unknown to him and sustained serious injuries to his arm.

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, which is being treated as grievous bodily harm with intent.

Detectives have appealed to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1660 of November 17, 2023.