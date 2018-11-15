Appeal to find Irish woman, 74, missing from English seaside resort for a week

POLICE in Blackpool, England have appealed for help in finding an elderly Irish woman who has been missing for a week.

Aileen Rourke, 74, was last seen at around 10am on Thursday, November 8 in the Lytham Road area.

Police say they are very concerned following her disappearance as it is out of character for her.

Aileen is described as white, 5' 4" tall, of slim build with shoulder-length grey hair and has an Irish accent.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans and carrying a long-handled terracotta handbag.

"We are appealing to anyone with information about Aileen to come forward,” said Detective Chief Inspector Becky Smith of Blackpool Police.

"Her disappearance is very much out of character and cause of serious concern to us.

"If you have seen her, or know where she is, please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 1102 of November 8.